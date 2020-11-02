PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PQG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

PQG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

