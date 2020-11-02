PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PQG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

PQG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Earnings History for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.