PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

