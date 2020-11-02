Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $44.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $509.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

