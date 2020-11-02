ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 146,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

