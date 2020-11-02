Protective Insurance (PTVCA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.92. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

