Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.38. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.77.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.