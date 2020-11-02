Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of QUCOF stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

About Quálitas Controladora

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V. operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. It offers insurance for personal cars and pickups, cargo pickups, trucks, public passenger service, border and regularized, tourists, motorcycles, and civil liability insurance.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.