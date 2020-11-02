Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Quantum stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 67,834 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $357,485.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,904.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 34,564 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $185,954.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $933,666. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quantum by 324.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

