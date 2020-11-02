Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.22.

SU stock opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

