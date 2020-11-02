Raymond James Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

FND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock valued at $409,546,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $90,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $32,060,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $31,069,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 211.9% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 423,808 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

