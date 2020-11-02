Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.