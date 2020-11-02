(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) & Green Planet Group (NYSE:GNPG) Head to Head Contrast

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares (RDS.B) and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (RDS.B) -4.22% 6.16% 2.85% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

(RDS.B) has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for (RDS.B) and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (RDS.B) 0 3 1 0 2.25 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of (RDS.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of (RDS.B) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (RDS.B) and Green Planet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (RDS.B) $352.11 billion 0.27 $15.84 billion N/A N/A Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(RDS.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Summary

(RDS.B) beats Green Planet Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

(RDS.B) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

