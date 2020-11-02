Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 66.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,188,000 after buying an additional 141,877 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

