REDW Wealth LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 499,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 100,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

