Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

RBC opened at $98.65 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.