Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,723 shares of company stock valued at $98,971,886 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $543.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.49 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

