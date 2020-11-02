Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.