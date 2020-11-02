Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.
Renasant stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
