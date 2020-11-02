Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 823,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

