Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

