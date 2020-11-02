ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

