ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 11th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is A$25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.61.
About ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX)
