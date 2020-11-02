Reviewing Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Its Competitors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 23 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Virgin Galactic to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million -$210.93 million -15.98 Virgin Galactic Competitors $3.58 billion $295.70 million 30.92

Virgin Galactic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Galactic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Galactic Competitors 247 897 1443 61 2.50

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Virgin Galactic’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72% Virgin Galactic Competitors -263.22% -28.12% -12.63%

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virgin Galactic competitors beat Virgin Galactic on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

