Rock Creek Group LP Has $571,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.