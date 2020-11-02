Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $371.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.