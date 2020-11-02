Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ambarella by 32.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 329,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.