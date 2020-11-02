Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

MGDDY stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

