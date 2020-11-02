Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $181.00 Price Target for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

