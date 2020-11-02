Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price to $36.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $24.67 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.