Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $142.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

