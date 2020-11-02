RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Earnings Results

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Saturday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
RRD stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.47.
RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
