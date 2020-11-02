RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Earnings Results

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Saturday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

RRD stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.47.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

