RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

RSNAY stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

