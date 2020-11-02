Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research firms recently commented on RUTH. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

