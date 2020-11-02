Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.45.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 102,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.