Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,256 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

