Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 185.05 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

