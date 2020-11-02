Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $6,900,259.63 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 124,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $6,900,259.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 106.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.