Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13,762.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,940.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.32 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

