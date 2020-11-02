Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

