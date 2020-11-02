Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.10.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.17.

SES opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.17%.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

