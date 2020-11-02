ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after acquiring an additional 283,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $497.57 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

