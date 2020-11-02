Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.95.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,106 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shake Shack by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,667,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.