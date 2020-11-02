Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.