Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 519.87 ($6.79).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.60) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 368.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.96. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

