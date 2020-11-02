Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON:AMYT opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.84. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. Its commercial products include Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia; Myalept/Myalepta for injection, a leptin replacement therapy used with a doctor-recommended diet to treat problems caused by not having enough leptin in the body; and a range of derma-cosmetic products.

