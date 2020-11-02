Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.29 million and a PE ratio of 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711 ($9.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,179.22.

Get Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.