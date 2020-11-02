Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Increases By 26.8%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 693,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

