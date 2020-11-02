Short Interest in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Rises By 20.9%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 8,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.