Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Drops By 25.4%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FID opened at $13.81 on Monday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.