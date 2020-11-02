Short Interest in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Decreases By 21.6%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Forterra stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

