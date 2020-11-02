Short Interest in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Decreases By 21.6%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Forterra stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
