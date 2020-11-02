Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Grows By 15.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

