Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Grows By 34.4%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 1,144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WEBJF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Sands China stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Sands China has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38.

